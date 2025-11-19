In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.85 53.60 9.64 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 21.53 8.88 5.49 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 24.59 1.13 0.84 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 200.41 20.48 8.35 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 18.83 21.78 3.34 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.48 3.19 1.05 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 25.39 7.88 3.58 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 45.63 2 0.63 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Average 51.98 9.33 3.33 8.98% $0.52 $0.98 7.5%

By closely studying Apple, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.85 significantly below the industry average by 0.69x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 53.6 relative to the industry average by 5.74x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.64 , surpassing the industry average by 2.89x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% that is 30.38% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 68.37x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 49.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.94% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.5%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.