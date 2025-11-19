November 19, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Insulet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.78%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In PODD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PODD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $25,572.85 today based on a price of $336.86 for PODD at the time of writing.

Insulet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

