Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Viper Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.34%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $1000 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,612.87 today based on a price of $36.49 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

