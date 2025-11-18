Cammett Cynthia Cann Executes Sell Order: Offloads $126K In CoStar Group Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 17, Cammett Cynthia Cann, Chief Accounting Officer at CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Cann's decision to sell 1,841 shares of CoStar Group was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $126,642.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows CoStar Group shares down by 0.39%, trading at $66.74.

Delving into CoStar Group's Background

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: CoStar Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 79.34% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CoStar Group's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.07.

Debt Management: CoStar Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 1116.67 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 9.09 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for CoStar Group's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 197.14 reflects market recognition of CoStar Group's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CoStar Group's Insider Trades.

