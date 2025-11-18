Board Member Of ICF International Makes $77K Buy

A new SEC filing reveals that Randall Mehl, Board Member at ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), made a notable insider purchase on November 17,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Mehl increased their investment in ICF International by purchasing 1,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $77,569.

Monitoring the market, ICF International's shares up by 0.63% at $77.13 during Tuesday's morning.

Get to Know ICF International Better

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery; Health and Social Programs and Security and Other Civilian & Commercial. The Company's majority clients are United States federal government departments and agencies. It operates in a single segment, which is providing professional services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ICF International

Revenue Growth: ICF International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 37.57% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ICF International's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.29.

Debt Management: ICF International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.46 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.74 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 9.74, ICF International presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

