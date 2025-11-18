Major Purchase Alert: Paul Robert Hureau Invests $125K In Alamo Group Stock

Paul Robert Hureau, President & CEO at Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), reported an insider buy on November 17, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Hureau purchased 754 shares of Alamo Group. The total transaction amounted to $125,510.

During Tuesday's morning session, Alamo Group shares up by 0.36%, currently priced at $162.25.

Delving into Alamo Group's Background

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and servicing of high-quality vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial and agricultural use. Its products include tractor-mounted and self-propelled mowers, zero-turn mowers, agricultural implements, tree and branch chippers, forestry/wood recycling equipment, street and parking lot sweepers, leaf and debris collection equipment, truck mounted highway attenuator trucks, vacuum trucks, hydro-excavation equipment, telescopic boom excavators, and snow removal equipment. The company's reportable segments are Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. It generates a majority of revenue from Vegetation Management. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from United States.

Breaking Down Alamo Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Alamo Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.67%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 24.21% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Alamo Group's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.11.

Debt Management: Alamo Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 16.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Alamo Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.21 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 8.67, Alamo Group's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alamo Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.