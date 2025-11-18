William E. Berry, Jr. At Stryker Capitalizes: Options Exercised, Resulting In $1.01M

On November 17, it was revealed in an SEC filing that William E. Berry, Jr., VP at Stryker (NYSE:SYK) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Jr., VP at Stryker, exercising stock options for 4,925 shares of SYK. The total transaction was valued at $1,014,106.

During Tuesday's morning session, Stryker shares down by 0.02%, currently priced at $360.05. Considering the current price, Jr.'s 4,925 shares have a total value of $1,014,106.

Discovering Stryker: A Closer Look

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one-fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Stryker's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Stryker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.6% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 2.25, Stryker showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 47.32 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.71 , Stryker's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.48, Stryker demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Stryker's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.