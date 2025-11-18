Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.89 6.73 3.64 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.15 2.64 2.69 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.86 3.59 3.31 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.23 16.78 3.98 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 63.65 8.46 4.37 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 132.43 10.71 1.55 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.87 1.28 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.22 7.87 3.63 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.45 1.74 0.68 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.19 4.54 1.42 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.63 4.22 3.11 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.85 4.21 2.50 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.88 1.16 0.24 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 8.60 0.46 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 64.33 8.85 0.48 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 33.74 5.46 2.02 5.22% $6.63 $17.36 11.66%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends can be discerned:

At 32.89 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.97x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.73 relative to the industry average by 1.23x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.64 , which is 1.8x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% , which is 0.8% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion is 6.86x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.27x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% exceeds the industry average of 11.66%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on assets and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

