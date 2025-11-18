November 18, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Strategy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.7%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion.

Buying $100 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $100 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,150.39 today based on a price of $196.32 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

