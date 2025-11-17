November 17, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Welltower Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.61%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In WELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WELL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,657.48 today based on a price of $197.30 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

