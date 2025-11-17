$1000 Invested In Progressive 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.65%. Currently, Progressive has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In PGR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PGR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,095.40 today based on a price of $221.54 for PGR at the time of writing.

Progressive's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.