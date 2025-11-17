November 17, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MSCI Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.43%. Currently, MSCI has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,850.28 today based on a price of $557.50 for MSCI at the time of writing.

MSCI's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MSCI Logo
MSCIMSCI Inc
$557.50-0.08%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved