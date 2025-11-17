Here's How Much $100 Invested In Watts Water Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion.

Buying $100 In WTS: If an investor had bought $100 of WTS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $803.57 today based on a price of $265.34 for WTS at the time of writing.

Watts Water Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

