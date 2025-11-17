Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ciena 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.5%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $1000 of CIEN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,705.10 today based on a price of $191.78 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.