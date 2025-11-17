If You Invested $100 In WESCO Intl Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.93%. Currently, WESCO Intl has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion.

Buying $100 In WCC: If an investor had bought $100 of WCC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $394.52 today based on a price of $247.84 for WCC at the time of writing.

WESCO Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.