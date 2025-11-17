If You Invested $1000 In Piper Sandler Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.81%. Currently, Piper Sandler has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In PIPR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PIPR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,730.40 today based on a price of $314.55 for PIPR at the time of writing.

Piper Sandler's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.