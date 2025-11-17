$100 Invested In Nova 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 26.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.07%. Currently, Nova has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion.

Buying $100 In NVMI: If an investor had bought $100 of NVMI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,661.10 today based on a price of $289.10 for NVMI at the time of writing.

Nova's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.