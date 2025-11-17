Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.97 7.92 8.32 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 27.29 8.62 8.79 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 10.59 1.03 2.15 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 89.08 14.03 19.86 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 9.34 3.73 4.53 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 103.46 5.17 2.71 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 23.99 9.03 3.98 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32.92 2.08 2.73 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 7.13 0.68 1.52 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 24.93 2.47 1.08 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Yelp Inc 12.64 2.37 1.29 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% FuboTV Inc 11.28 3.08 0.87 -4.64% $-0.01 $0.08 -2.33% Ziff Davis Inc 11.80 0.67 0.87 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 50.06 1.27 0.69 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.28 0.72 0.82 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 30.34 3.92 3.71 3.47% $4.31 $5.91 9.48%

Through a thorough examination of Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

At 26.97 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.89x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.92 which exceeds the industry average by 2.02x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.32 , which is 2.24x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% , which is 2.08% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 6.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 7.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.48%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Meta Platforms may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. In terms of profitability, Meta Platforms has a low ROE, which may indicate lower returns for shareholders. On the other hand, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and potential for future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.