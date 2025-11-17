478K Reasons To Be Bullish On Trex Co Stock

A significant insider buy by Prithvi Gandhi, SVP at Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), was executed on November 17, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Gandhi purchased 15,000 shares of Trex Co, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $478,840.

Trex Co's shares are actively trading at $32.15, experiencing a up of 1.2% during Monday's morning session.

About Trex Co

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders. The company operates in one reportable segment i.e. Trex Residential.

Understanding the Numbers: Trex Co's Finances

Revenue Growth: Trex Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 40.46% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Trex Co exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.48.

Debt Management: Trex Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.27 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.89 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 10.79, Trex Co could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

