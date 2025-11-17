$100 Invested In Expedia Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.85%. Currently, Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion.

Buying $100 In EXPE: If an investor had bought $100 of EXPE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,013.76 today based on a price of $262.26 for EXPE at the time of writing.

Expedia Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

