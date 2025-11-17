November 17, 2025 9:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ON Semiconductor Stock In The Last 10 Years

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.32%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In ON: If an investor had bought $1000 of ON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,622.66 today based on a price of $47.04 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

