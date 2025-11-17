Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AeroVironment Stock In The Last 5 Years

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.44%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion.

Buying $100 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $100 of AVAV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $349.55 today based on a price of $291.25 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.