November 14, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MasTec Stock In The Last 15 Years

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.79%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion.

Buying $100 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $100 of MTZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,326.57 today based on a price of $192.22 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

