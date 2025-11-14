$1000 Invested In PTC 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

November 14, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.31%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In PTC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,985.01 today based on a price of $179.61 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

