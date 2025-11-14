If You Invested $1000 In Western Alliance Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.02%. Currently, Western Alliance has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $13,429.55 today based on a price of $78.16 for WAL at the time of writing.

Western Alliance's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.