November 14, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In O'Reilly Automotive Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.34%. Currently, O'Reilly Automotive has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $48,054.47 today based on a price of $98.72 for ORLY at the time of writing.

O'Reilly Automotive's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORLY Logo
ORLYO'Reilly Automotive Inc
$98.72-0.08%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved