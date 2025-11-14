November 14, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In EMCOR Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.54%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In EME: If an investor had bought $1000 of EME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $35,511.89 today based on a price of $620.00 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

