November 14, 2025 3:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eaton Corp Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.82%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,192.11 today based on a price of $354.79 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$349.990.18%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved