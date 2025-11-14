$1000 Invested In Apple 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.07%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,277.22 today based on a price of $273.95 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

