Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.5%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ISRG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,213.27 today based on a price of $559.36 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

