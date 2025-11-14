November 14, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Mastercard Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.13%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $500.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In MA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $22,613.58 today based on a price of $557.50 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

