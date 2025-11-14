November 14, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In PennyMac Financial Servs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.73%. Currently, PennyMac Financial Servs has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,826.44 today based on a price of $126.71 for PFSI at the time of writing.

PennyMac Financial Servs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

