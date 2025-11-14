CEO Of Monolithic Power Systems Sold $38.34M In Stock

Michael Hsing, CEO at Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), disclosed an insider sell on November 13, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Hsing's decision to sell 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $38,335,721.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Monolithic Power Systems shares down by 6.4%, trading at $865.18.

Delving into Monolithic Power Systems's Background

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker specializing in power management solutions. Its mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems. It serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Monolithic Power Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 55.11% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Monolithic Power Systems's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.72.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Monolithic Power Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 23.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Monolithic Power Systems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 16.72 , Monolithic Power Systems's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 58.12, Monolithic Power Systems demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Monolithic Power Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.