Noteworthy Insider Activity: David Moreno Invests $1.02M In FTAI Aviation Stock

A significant insider buy by David Moreno, Chief Operating Officer at FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), was executed on November 13, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Moreno's recent purchase of 6,637 shares of FTAI Aviation, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $1,020,477.

In the Friday's morning session, FTAI Aviation's shares are currently trading at $151.0, experiencing a down of 1.31%.

All You Need to Know About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd is an aerospace company. It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft, which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

FTAI Aviation: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 43.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 37.31% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FTAI Aviation's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.11. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 35.03 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.77 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): FTAI Aviation's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 16.98, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FTAI Aviation's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.