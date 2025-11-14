Gates Industrial Corp Chief Financial Officer Trades $505K In Company Stock

Disclosed on November 13, Lawrence Mallard, Chief Financial Officer at Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Mallard's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 22,188 shares of Gates Industrial Corp. The total transaction value is $505,220.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Gates Industrial Corp shares are trading at $21.83, showing a down of 2.85%.

Delving into Gates Industrial Corp's Background

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Breaking Down Gates Industrial Corp's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 39.92% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Gates Industrial Corp's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.31.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Gates Industrial Corp's P/E ratio of 24.69 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.72 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Gates Industrial Corp's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 10.86, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Gates Industrial Corp's Insider Trades.

