Advanced Drainage Systems EVP Trades $338K In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 13, Thomas J. Waun Sr.,, EVP at Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Sr., executed a sale of 2,272 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems with a total value of $338,689.

During Friday's morning session, Advanced Drainage Systems shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $148.39.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc is the manufacturer of water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including residential, non-residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. It operates business in three distinct reportable segments: Pipe; International, and Infiltrator. It generates a greater proportion of revenue from its Pipe segment, which consists of Pipe product sales in the United States. The Infiltrator is a provider of plastic leachfield chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, for use in residential applications.

Advanced Drainage Systems: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Advanced Drainage Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.66% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 40.0% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Advanced Drainage Systems's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.01.

Debt Management: Advanced Drainage Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Advanced Drainage Systems's P/E ratio of 25.32 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.89 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Advanced Drainage Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 13.51, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Advanced Drainage Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.