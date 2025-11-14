Senior Vice President Of Genpact Makes $1.19M Sale

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 13, Sameer Dewan, Senior Vice President at Genpact (NYSE:G), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Dewan's decision to sell 26,531 shares of Genpact was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,185,935.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Genpact shares down by 0.0%, trading at $45.05.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Genpact: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genpact's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.37% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Genpact's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.84.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 14.53 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.6 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Genpact's EV/EBITDA ratio at 9.48 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Genpact's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.