Amgen EVP Sold $2.32M In Company Stock

Murdo Gordon, EVP at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), executed a substantial insider sell on November 14, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen. The total transaction value is $2,317,071.

During Friday's morning session, Amgen shares down by 0.57%, currently priced at $334.09.

Discovering Amgen: A Closer Look

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Financial Insights: Amgen

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amgen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.4% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 67.75% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Amgen's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 5.98.

Debt Management: Amgen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 25.99 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 5.06 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Amgen's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.68, Amgen's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.