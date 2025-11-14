Major Exercise Alert: Kenneth Sim Exercises Options Worth $117K At Astrana Health

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 13, by Kenneth Sim, Executive Chairman at Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Sim, Executive Chairman at Astrana Health, exercised stock options for 29,502 shares of ASTH stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The exercise price of the options was $17.78 per share.

During Friday's morning session, Astrana Health shares down by 1.8%, currently priced at $21.52. Considering the current price, Sim's 29,502 shares have a total value of $117,417.

All You Need to Know About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Astrana Health's Finances

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 99.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.17% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Astrana Health's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.4.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 115.32 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Astrana Health's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.37 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.93 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

