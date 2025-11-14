At Genpact, Heather White Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $868K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 13, by Heather White, SVP & Chief Legal Officer at Genpact (NYSE:G), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that White, SVP & Chief Legal Officer at Genpact, exercised stock options for 50,054 shares of G, resulting in a transaction value of $868,436.

The Friday morning market activity shows Genpact shares down by 0.0%, trading at $45.05. This implies a total value of $868,436 for White's 50,054 shares.

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Genpact: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Genpact's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 36.37% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Genpact's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.84.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Genpact adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Genpact's P/E ratio of 14.53 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.6 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 9.48, Genpact presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

