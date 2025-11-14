$1000 Invested In Analog Devices 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.36%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $12,378.88 today based on a price of $233.28 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.