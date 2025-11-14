In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.59 54.70 9.84 39.36% $35.55 $48.34 7.94% Western Digital Corp 22.14 9.13 5.65 20.57% $1.48 $1.23 27.4% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 26.98 1.24 0.92 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 204.78 20.92 8.54 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 19.42 22.46 3.44 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.63 3.21 1.06 2.62% $0.25 $0.47 -15.49% Logitech International SA 26.95 8.36 3.80 7.99% $0.22 $0.51 6.27% Diebold Nixdorf Inc 48.36 2.12 0.66 3.73% $0.11 $0.25 1.95% Average 53.75 9.63 3.44 8.98% $0.52 $0.98 7.5%

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.59 is lower than the industry average by 0.68x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 54.7 relative to the industry average by 5.68x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.84 , surpassing the industry average by 2.86x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 39.36% is 30.38% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $35.55 Billion , which is 68.37x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.34 Billion , which indicates 49.33x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.94%, outperforming the industry average of 7.5%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

