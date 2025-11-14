Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.99 7.92 8.33 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 27.50 8.69 8.86 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 11.01 1.07 2.23 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 87.29 13.75 19.46 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 9.39 3.75 4.56 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 102.28 5.11 2.68 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% CarGurus Inc 24.48 9.21 4.06 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32.97 2.08 2.74 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 7.29 0.70 1.56 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 12.99 2.44 1.32 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 24.63 2.44 1.07 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% FuboTV Inc 11.62 3.17 0.89 -4.64% $-0.01 $0.08 -2.33% Ziff Davis Inc 12.04 0.68 0.89 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 52.38 1.32 0.72 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Average 31.99 4.19 3.93 3.7% $4.63 $6.28 11.53%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.99 is 0.84x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.92 which exceeds the industry average by 1.89x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.33 , which is 2.12x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% is 2.31% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 5.8x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 6.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.53%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. On the other hand, the high PB and PS ratios indicate that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets and sales. In terms of profitability, Meta Platforms shows a low ROE, which may indicate inefficiency in generating profits from shareholders' equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the industry sector.

