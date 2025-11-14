November 14, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In BlackRock Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.05%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion.

Buying $100 In BLK: If an investor had bought $100 of BLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,002.68 today based on a price of $1053.03 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

