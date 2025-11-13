Here's How Much $100 Invested In Parsons 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.41%. Currently, Parsons has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion.

Buying $100 In PSN: If an investor had bought $100 of PSN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $251.92 today based on a price of $85.25 for PSN at the time of writing.

Parsons's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.