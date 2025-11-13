If You Invested $1000 In Microsoft Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.6%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,316.85 today based on a price of $503.01 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

