Here's How Much $100 Invested In Lam Research 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.19%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,312.30 today based on a price of $159.32 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.