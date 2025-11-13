Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carpenter Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.64%. Currently, Carpenter Technology has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $883.01 today based on a price of $320.71 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Technology's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.