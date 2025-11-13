November 13, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Linde 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.93%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion.

Buying $100 In LIN: If an investor had bought $100 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $375.60 today based on a price of $425.96 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

