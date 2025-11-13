Insider Transaction: R Randall Rollins Voting Trust UA dated August Sells $1.14B Worth Of Rollins Shares

R Randall Rollins Voting Trust UA dated August , 10% Owner at Rollins (NYSE:ROL), reported an insider sell on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: 's recent move involves selling 20,000,000 shares of Rollins. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $1,138,600,000.

Rollins's shares are actively trading at $57.88, experiencing a down of 1.03% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Rollins

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. They also have a litany of other brands, which they use to pursue customers via alternative sales channels. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rollins

Revenue Growth: Rollins's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.99%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 54.44% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rollins's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Rollins's P/E ratio of 54.65 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.7 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.61 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Rollins's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.